Full Video of Jai Balayya Song From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Out Now

The makers of Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna have released the full video of the Jai Balayya song on Monday. The video crossed 1 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube. The song has been filmed on Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, seen dancing to the peppy tunes. Their dance has impressed the fans as they continue praising them in the comment section of the song.

Akhanda was released on December 2, 2021, and now makers have released the video of the Jai Balayya song as the film continues to run at a few theatres in the southern states of the country.

Watch the Jai Balayya song video here:

The video features Balakrishna dancing with Pragya Jaiswal on the groovy song. The song has been shot in a club-like background. The energetic song has been sung by singers Geetha Madhuri, Sahiti chaganti, Satya Yamini and Aditi Bhavaraju. The song has been composed by Music Director Thaman S. The lyrics of the song were written by Ananta Sriram.

Akhanda is an action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Financed by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

Akhanda marked the third collaboration and hattrick of hits for actor Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. They worked together in Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

The Telugu action-drama had recorded the pre-release business of Rs 53 crore and the film had grossed over Rs 70 crore worldwide in just 4 days of its release. The film has reportedly collected more than Rs 127 crore at the Box Office worldwide.

Akhanda has received favourable reviews from audiences and celebs praising the film and hence continues to have a theatrical run at a few cinema houses.

