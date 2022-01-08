'Fully Vaccinated' ﻿Madhur Bhandarkar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday informed his fans and well-wishers that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Page-3 director has shared the information on social media platforms. He said that he has moderate symptoms. The director also added that he has isolated himself and urged those to get tested who came in his contact in recent days.

“I have tested positive for Covid," the Fashion director wrote on Twitter. “Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated me. Those who came in contact with me kindly get themselves tested. Please be safe and follow covid-19 protocols," the tweet read further. Bhandarkar received a flood of ‘get well soon’ messages from his followers and fellow celebrities.

Advertisement

Madhur’s upcoming movie is titled ‘India Lockdown’. The story will be revolving around the lives of common people in India in the first lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan, the famous film director and producer, has also tested positive for coronavirus today. Priyadarshan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment when his test report came out positive. Priyadarshan, 64, is a big name in the film business. He has directed a number of successful films in both Bollywood and the South Industry.

The novel strain, Omicron, is rapidly spreading all over the country. Over the previous weeks, health officials have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of positive cases. Many celebrities from Bollywood and television have also tested positive for the infection. A few days back, Vishal Dadlani, the music composer, and artist Kubbra Sait stated that they had contracted Covid-19.

Vishal revealed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of a test kit. He assured everyone that he has been experiencing just minor symptoms. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or ten days," he stated. “My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the singer wrote.

Advertisement

We wish everyone a speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.