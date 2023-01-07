FWICE Seeks Govt Help To Fight ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Campaign Amid Protests Against Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan finds itself at the centre of controversies ranging from its song Besharam Rang and the actor’s past statements on different topics. As such, even though there’s a lot of hype prior to the film’s worldwide release, there is also a sense of lingering resentment and uncertainty. With that backdrop, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a fresh statement condemning the Boycott calls and has also urged the government to intervene.

The statement that was issued by FWICE on Saturday addressed how the Boycott calls are affecting the producers and the workers that rely on the industry for their living. It read, “The recent trend of ‘#Boycott Bollywood’ has been affecting the producers and lakhs of workers working for the films and it has been seriously noted by the FWICE as it has raised a major situation of survival of the common workers, technicians and the artists who are earning their daily bread from this industry."

It also condemned the vandalism and threats issued to those who are visiting the theatres. The statement further elaborated, “A film is made with passion and dream of success. However, these blooming dreams get shattered by such trends which are many times influenced by people believing in hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People have been barging into the theatres and threatening the public and forcefully vacating the theatres. There have been threats to the producers and the lead actor/actresses. They are abused on social media platforms with filthy/vulgar language."

Adding to this, the statement also read, “We strongly condemn these acts and the boycotting of any film which is already certified by the final cell of the film authorities which is the CBFC. Getting a film certified through the CBFC is itself an achievement as the film and the filmmakers are going through the entire process of certification. The protestors of the film should thus follow the right channel and report their grievances against the film to the CBFC and other governing authorities rather than blindly coming up with such a destructive trend to blatantly boycott the entire industry. FWICE stands strong in support of the producers who are creating films and generating employment to lakhs of people and help them to earn their living and survive with dignity. We urge the government to intervene in the matter and stop this trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood,’"

This statement comes after Suniel Shetty had urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to do something regarding the Boycott trends launched against Bollywood films in recent times across social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

