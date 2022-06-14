G.V. Prakash Kumar Songs: 5 Tracks That Will Touch Your Heart

G.V. Prakash Kumar is a versatile celebrity, who has acted, produced and sung in movies. He works primarily in Tamil cinema and first appeared as a vocalist in director S. Shankar’s Tamil film Gentleman (1993). The song was composed by his maternal uncle A.R. Rahman. He also worked with Harris Jayaraj and sang two songs in Anniyan (2005) and Unnale (2007).

He was introduced as a film composer in the movie Veyil in 2006. G.V. Prakash Kumar worked in many films and has composed many hit songs. Today, we are going to share with you an amazing list of songs by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Yaaro Ivan: The song Yaaro Ivan from the action thriller Udhayam NH4 was a huge hit. It was sung by G.V. Prakash Kumar along with Saindhavi and the music was given by N.A Muthukumar.

2. Pookkal Pookum: Madrasapattinam is a Tamil historical romantic drama and its song Pookkal Pookum was loved by all. Roop Kumar Rathod, Harini, Andrea Jeremiah and G.V. Prakash Kumar were the voices behind this track. Music was also given by G.V. Prakash. The film was directed by A.L. Vijay.

3. Yaar Indha Saalai Oram: Thalaivaa, directed by A.L.Vijay, ticked all the boxes. Its songs were blockbuster and one such track was Yaar Indha Saalai Oram. It was sung by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Santanam. This song has 23,099416 views on YouTube.

4. Minnalgal Koothadum: The song is from Dhanush’s 2007 film Polladhavan and had impressed the listeners. The music was given by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Yaar Indha Saalai Oram has 14 k likes on YouTube.

5. Naalu Nimisham: The heart-touching number from Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottu was composed by GV Prakash and left everyone in tears. Naalu Nimisham has 3,617,683 views and 100 k likes on YouTube.

His other hit songs include En Jeevan, Pirai Thedum, Annana Thaalaattum, Imaye Imaye, Vizhigalil Oru, Anbe Anbe, Vennilave and many more.

