Gaalodu Box Office Collection: Sudigali Sudheer-Starrer Mints Rs 5.97 Crore in 6 Days

Gaalodu, helmed by Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicherla, is making great strides at the box office. After debuting on the big screen on November 18, the romantic action drama has collected over Rs 5.97 crores at the box office within six days. According to reports, in the Telugu states, Gaalodu collected Rs 1.21Cr on day 1, Rs 1.14Cr on day 2, Rs 1.61Cr on day 3, Rs 84L on day 4, Rs 65L on Day 5 and Rs 52L on Day 6, making for a total of Rs 5.97 crores gross and Rs 3.20 crores nett.

Ahead of its release, the Sudigali Sudheer-starrer reportedly did a pre-release business of Rs 2.70 crores. The Telugu film has already surpassed its break-even target of Rs 3 crores and continues to witness a steady run in cinema halls.

Gaalodu features Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles. The film marked Sudheer’s first big-screen venture and acting debut in Telugu cinema. In addition to directing, Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicherla has also written the romantic action drama.

There had been a lot of anticipation around the movie ever since its title was announced. Amid much anticipation, the Gaalodu trailer was unveiled earlier this month, and it went on to garner over 2 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its launch.

The audience was all praises for Sudheer’s screen presence in Gaalodu. However, the film’s plot received a mixed response from critics. Besides Sudheer and Gehna Sippy, the Tollywood film also stars Sapthagiri and Shakalaka Shankar in the lead roles.

The plot of Gaalodu revolves around Raju (Sudheer), a carefree man who flees to Hyderabad after fighting with the local politician’s son. Upon reaching Hyderabad, he develops feelings for Shukla (Gehna Sippy), a girl from a wealthy family, after working as her driver. What happens when Raju expresses his feelings to Shukla, forms the crux of this romantic actioner.

