Gaalodu Review: Sudigali Sudheer Steals The Show In This Lacklustre Romantic Actioner

Cast: Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy, Sapthagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, Prudvi, Satya Krishna

Director(s): Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla

Producer(s): Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla

Music Director(s): Bheems Ceciroleo

Cinematographer(s): Baba Bhaskar, Anish, Venkat Deep

Sudigali Sudheer rose to prominence with his performance in the famous television show Jabardasth. Now, he has made his film debut with the newly released Gaalodu, directed by Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla. So, was Sudheer able to maintain his Jabardasth aura on the big screen? Read this Gaalodu review to find out.

Gaalodu Story

Sudigali Sudheer plays the role of Gaalodu, a carefree villager, in the film. The word translates to idler in English. Everything goes smoothly in Gaalodu’s life until he gets involved in a clash with the village Sarpanch’s son and kills him accidentally. Fearing the repercussions of this crime, he flees the village and lands in Hyderabad. There, he falls in love with Shukla, played by Gehna Sippy, who hires him as her driver. However, her father doesn’t approve of their relationship. How the couple overcomes various roadblocks in their love story forms the crux of Gaalodu.

Technical aspects

The biggest drawback of Gaalodu is its storyline, which doesn’t have anything novel to offer in terms of content. It seems that director Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla has followed a routine template devoid of any interesting subplots, which fails to make Gaalodu engaging. Another shortcoming of this Sudigali Sudheer-starrer is its editing. A crisp editing could have made the film’s plot even more gripping.

Acting

Sudigali Sudheer’s exemplary performance is the highlight of this film. His electrifying chemistry with Gehna Sippy also makes for an interesting watch. Besides them, the supporting cast of Gaalodu also put forth convincing performances.

What works?

Sudigali Sudheer’s acting

Sudigali Sudheer’s dancing

The comic timing of the actors

What doesn’t work?

Lacklustre screenplay

Slow editing

Far-fetched plot

