Gabriella Demetriades Throws a Yacht Party as Boyfriend Arjun Rampal Turns 50

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The two of them have been together since 2018 and they welcomed son Arik Rampal in 2019. As the actor turned 50 on Tuesday, Gabriella marked the occasion with several pictures taken on a luxurious yacht where they held a party.

On Tuesday, Gabriella took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from a fun get-together with friends. In the first picture, Arjun Rampal can be seen holding Gabriella by her waist as they both pose for the camera.

Arjun is rocking a white oversized T-Shirt and white trousers.

Advertisement

Gabriela, on the other hand was decked up in a green cutout outfit with hair left loose. In a different snap, Erika Packard, Jasleen Gill and Atiya Rakyan, among others, stood together for a group picture. The Rock On actor can also be seen dancing joyfully in one of the photographs. Gabriella wrote in the caption, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there (blue heart emoji)."

As soon as the pictures surfaced, several fans were quick to convey their best wishes. One of them wrote, “This looks so much fun!!" Another fan commented, “What a perfect frame!!" Someone else said, “What’s the procedure to get invited to the next one?" Another fan stated, “You both look gorgeous and what a way to celebrate him". A fan also said, “Dil Dhadakne Do vibes maxxx!!!"

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal had said this about Gabriella previously in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, “We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Prior to Gabriella, Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia and is father to daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here