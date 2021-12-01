Gadar 2 Muhurat: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Bring Back Old Memories as Tara and Sakeena

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel surprised their fans on December 1 as they announced that the sequel of their hit movie Gadar is in making. Sharing pictures from the muhurat of their upcoming film, the two confirmed the news. Ameesha and Sunny dressed as their popular characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena gave us major nostalgia. Gadar is one of the iconic films of Hindi cinema. Ameesha and Sunny are reuniting after 20 years, as they have never worked on a project post the release of Gadar. The sequel will also star actor Utkarsh Sharma.

Post the official announcement of Gadar 2, Ameesha shared a few pictures from the muhurat, in which she was seen along with co-star Sunny. While the actress was dressed as Sakeena in a mustard yellow suit, Sunny reprised the look of Tara in a maroon kurta, white pyjama and turban. “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion,” she captioned the post.

Take a look at Ameesha’s post:

Sunny shared a picture of himself with one of the locals on his Instagram account. “We started filming Gadar 2 Will post Tara Singh soon,” he wrote.

Utkarsh also shared a post on Gadar 2. “Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, (a new journey has commenced) filled with excitement at the muhurat of Gadar 2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye, (We need your blessings and love)." As per Utkarsh’s post, the film will be released in 2022.

Gadar (2001) was set during the partition of India in 1947, and its sequel is likely to move ahead on same lines. It was reported that Gadar’s sequel was in the pipeline for 15 years. Gadar 2 will feature the story of Tara (Sunny), Sakeena (Ameesha), and their son Jeet.

Gadar 2 is being helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan, while Mithoon has composed the music.

