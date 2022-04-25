Gadar 2 Update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Movie '80% Complete', Release Date Soon?

Ever since the sequel of the iconic Gadar has been announced, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. While the release date of Gadar 2 has not been announced so far, looks like the makers might soon reveal it because they have already completed filming 80% of the film. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared an update regarding Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. He mentioned that the makers have wrapped up Lucknow’s shoot of the film.

“SUNNY DEOL, ANIL SHARMA, ZEE: ‘GADAR 2’ 80% COMPLETE… #Gadar2 - the sequel to #Gadar, starring #SunnyDeol, #AmeeshaPatel and #UtkarshSharma - is 80% complete, after #Lucknow shoot… Directed by #AnilSharma… Produced by #ZeeStudios and Anil Sharma Productions," the trade analyst wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Taran Adarsh’s post and enquired about the release date. “Waiting eagerly," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked if Gadar 2 will be a super hit too. “Kya Gadar 2 bhi all time blockbuter hogi?" the comment read.

For the unversed, Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. Back then, Sunny Deol took to social media and shared the motion poster of the film. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…" he wrote.

Later, Ameesha Patel also took to her official Instagram account and shared their first look of the movie. In the picture, Ameesha and Sunny were seen dressed as their characters - Sakeena and Tara. “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)," she wrote.

Gadar was released in June 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. The film was widely loved by the audience.

Talking about Gadar 2, it is directed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan.

