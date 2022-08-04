Gadar, Koi Mil Gaya Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away. As reported by E-Times, the actor breathed his last on Wednesday, August 3. Reportedly, Chaturvedi was in Lucknow at the time of his death. He was suffering from a cardiac disease and also had a heart attack earlier in the day. He was 68.

Following the news of his demise, several fans took to social media to pay their last tributes to the actor. “We’ve lost a very fine actor and person today," one of the social media user wrote. “Day starts with a bad news. Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away. Rest in peace sir (sic)," another Tweet read. Here’s how netizens are remembering the late actor:

Advertisement

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time now. He has worked in several big Bollywood movies including Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol, Satya, Ready, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka, Fiza, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Halla Bol among others. Chaturvedi also featured in several television shows including Patiala Babes. In Scam 1992 web series, he played the role of Ram Jethmalani. The series was widely loved and starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead. Mithilesh Chaturvedi was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starred Gulabo Sitabo which was released in April 2020.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here