Gal Gadot Set To Make A Comeback To Vin Diesel's Camp In Fast X? Here's What We Know

Gal Gadot fans now have a reason to rejoice! The Wonder Woman 1984 star is set to return to the Fast and Furious Franchise in the upcoming film - Fast and Furious X. As fans would know, Gal, long before she was Diana Prince, accompanied Vin Diesel aka Dom on one of his adventurous missions and won all the hearts. It was in 2009 when Gal made her way into the franchise as Gisele Yashar with Fast & Furious – the fourth film in the franchise. But her character died saving her love interest Han Lue in Fast & Furious 6.

As per a report in the Direct, the F&F series’ next instalment, Fast X, will premiere in May 2023 and bring back much of the franchise’s primary cast (though not director Justin Lin, who’s directed 5 Fast movies) while introducing a new villain, played by Gadot’s fellow DCU star, Jason Momoa. But while Momoa is about to make his Fast & Furious debut, his fellow Justice League star is about to make her return.

Gal Gadot is set to return to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2023’s Fast X, according to The Direct’s sources.

While Gadot has starred in Wonder Woman, Red Notice, and Death on the Nile over the last few years, her role as Gisele Yashar in 2009’s Fast & Furious is what launched her career.

In 2011’s Fast Five, her character develops a romantic relationship with Han Lue, played by Sung Kang. But then, in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, her character was killed in an attempt to save Han. Since Gadot’s character died in Fast & Furious 6, it’s definitely a surprise to learn that she’s back for Fast X.

While the details of how and why have yet to be revealed, she’s not the first character the franchise has brought back from the dead. Han, who played Gadot’s character’s love interest and was also killed off, recently returned in Fast 9. The 2021 film revealed that Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, who once worked with Gisele, helped Han fake his death in exchange for coming to work for him.

It will be interesting to see how those previous events play into Gadot’s return as Gisele and contribute to the upcoming film.

Fast X is expected to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023.

