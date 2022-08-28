Gal Gadot Showcases Her Ripped Abs In Sexy Brown Bikini As She Soaks Up the Sun; See Pics

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is turning up the heat and how! The Wonder Woman 1984 actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Maintaining the trajectory, the Red Notice actress took to Instagram on Sunday (local time) and posted a couple of sizzling pictures for her fans, and they are all for it.

In the pictures posted by Gal Gadot, she is seen chilling by the swimming pool in her home. The actress is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug. Dressed in a brown bikini, Gal showcased her super-toned abs while she kept her hair tied up in a neat bun. In the second photo, we see the actress dipping her foot in pool, we also see a kid’s hand touching Gal’s leg, which could be of her little munchkins -Maya Varsano, Alma Varsano or Daniella Varsano. As we scroll further, we see the actress facing the sky with closed eyes as she soaks in the sun. The actress’ gorgeous pics have left her fans stunned.

Keeping the caption simple yet short, Gal Gadot dropped a shining sun emoticon.

Advertisement

Check her post below:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUbi1XU1JWk" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Soon after the picture was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti was among the firsts to comment on the post. She wrote, “Oh God… you ❤️."

One of Gal’s fans wrote, “Perfection. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another commented, “100 % natural ❤️."

Gal Gadot recently shot for the spy thriller Heart of Stone which also marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut. In September 2021, Gal was announced to be leading the cast of Heart of Stone playing the role of Rachel Stone. Also joining the cast are Sophie Okonedo, Alia and Matthias Schweighöfer.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Advertisement

The movie is being developed by Skydance Media, the production company behind projects such as Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard and Annihilation.

Netflix secured the rights to the movie after a competitive and heated bidding war.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here