Game Of Thrones' Joffrey aka Jack Gleeson Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony, See Pics

The Game of Thrones fame, Jack Gleeson, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony in a small and intimate ceremony in Ireland. As per media reports, the couple got married over the weekend. A slew of pictures from the hush-hush ceremony was shared by a photographer named Patsy Lynch, who was also reportedly the couple's officiant, on his Twitter account on Monday. He added three photos, in which the couple can be seen ditching the traditional extravagant wedding and choosing a private and intimate ceremony.

In the pictures, Jack can be seen sporting a green shirt with grey pants and the bride Róisín looks gorgeous in a blue summer dress. The couple look lovely together, smiling for the camera. The caption of the series of photos read: “Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.” For those who are unaware, Jack is best known for playing the role of young sadist King Joffrey Baratheon, in HBO’s fantasy drama.

Advertisement

In a chat with The Irish Independent, Lynch said that while the couple had a ‘wonderful’ ceremony, it was a pre-wedding ceremony. The real ceremony will be held in England. “The family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here, (sic)” said Lynch.

Advertisement

He went on to share a little more detail about the wedding and mentioned that the Ballinskelligs and church mean a lot to the couple and their families. “Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterward they went for a meal,” he told the publishing house.

He continued and said that because 'Ballinskelligs and The Glen (the church)' means so much to them, they were just delighted. “There was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning,” he added.

Advertisement

Notably, Jack began acting at the age of 8 and was featured in films like Reign of Fire (2002) and Batman Begins (2005). Jack was last seen in 2020 for his role in the TV show Out of Her Mind, which was followed by the independent film Rebecca’s Boyfriend. His most popular character remains Joffrey Baratheon from HBO Series Game of Thrones.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here