Ganavi Laxman Talks About Sharing Screen Space With Shiva Rajkumar In Vedha

Ganavi Laxman is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vedha. The actress rose to fame after appearing in the Kannada daily soap Magalu Janaki. Ganavi then made her film debut with Rishabh Shetty’s 2021 film Hero. Now, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar in Vedha.

Directed by Harsha, the Kannada film is slated to release on December 23, this year. In a promotional interview for the film, Ganavi opened up on how the offer changed her life. She told the New Indian Express, “I got this film when I was emotionally low in my life, when I had thought to step back from acting."

She further revealed that a lot of directors approached her with scripts but none of them struck a chord with her. “Many directors approached me, and I am thankful for them. But, unfortunately, I didn’t find any stories that excited me. I believe a good story will kindle the curiosity in an actor to wish for a role in it. I felt it while I listened to the narration of Vedha," shared Ganavi.

Sharing her experience of working with Shiva Rajkumar AKA Shivanna, the actress expressed, “Shivanna is such a humble and down-to-earth person. He always encourages newcomers. His energy and the way he improvises on the sets are something which has left me in awe. He creates that comfort zone so that even his co-actors can deliver their best."

Vedha marks Shiva Rajkumar’s 125th film and fourth collaboration with director Harsha. The film is jointly produced by Geetha Pictures and Zee Studios. Touted to be a rural period drama, the Harsha directorial will be released in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages. Besides Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman, it also features Shwetha Chengappa and Aditi Sagar in key roles. The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, while its cinematography has been helmed by Swamy J.

