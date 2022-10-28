Gandhada Gudi First Review: A Fitting Tribute to Kannada Cinema Legend Puneeth Rajkumar

Amid much anticipation, late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s passion project Gandhada Gudi finally hit the big screen on October 28. Alongside fans’ beloved Appu, Gandhada Gudi stars the critically acclaimed filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS, who has also helmed this docu-drama. It follows Puneeth and Amoghavarsha on a journey, which they embarked upon a year before the actor’s untimely demise, to some chosen spots across Karnataka.

The docufilm is clocked in at around 1 hour and 38 minutes, and it sheds light on the state’s rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Gandhada Gudi opened on Thursday night with over 50 sold-out premieres. With its theatrical release today, early reviews of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer have already started pouring in on Twitter.

One user called Gandhada Gudi a “fitting final tribute" for Appu in their review, which read, “#GandhadaGudi - A Fitting Final Tribute To Our Beloved Karantaka Rathna #PuneethRajkumar Such An Emotional Ride This As Been A Perfect Documentary That Will Be Celebrated By EveryoneWould Like To Thank #Amoghavarsha and @Ashwini_PRK For Giving Us This Gem #AppuLivesOn."

In another review of the docu-drama, a user shared, “The best adieu to one of the greatest human beings who ever lived. Our Gandhada Gudi is made more special by the beautiful visuals and background score. Felt like one last hug from our beloved Appu. #GandhadaGudi."

A third user posted a photograph from one of the screenings of Gandhada Gudi and revealed that the audience gave it a standing ovation. “#GandhadaGudi - Standing Ovation By The Audience To Our PowerStar Appu." In the following tweet, the user remarked, “Just Outstanding, Will Educate The Importance Of Our Land And Culture To All The Kids And Adults Out There. Such An Amazing Documentary That Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever. We Love You Appu. #PuneethRajkumar Will be Always Loved And Celebrated Forever."

Based on the early reviews of Gandhada Gudi, it’d be safe to say that Puneeth Rajkumar has given yet another gem to the Kannada film industry.

