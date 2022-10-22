Gandhada Gudi Pre-release: Prakash Raj Says Puneeth Rajkumar Would be Proud of Kantara

The pre-release event of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s docufilm Gandhada Gudi was held at the Puneetha Parva programme on Friday, October 21 at Krishna Vihar in Bangalore Palace Grounds. It was a star-studded affair with revered personalities across different industries paying their tributes to the late actor. Puneeth’s brother Shiva Rajkumar entertained audiences by shaking a leg to songs picturised on Puneeth on stage. Many distinguished guests spoke about the late actor on stage. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who has worked across all the South Indian languages as well as Hindi films heaped praises on the actor during his speech.

Prakash Raj started by talking about the recently released Kantara and said that Puneeth Rajkumar would have been proud of Kannada cinema, had he lived to see a film like Kantara come out of the industry. He also talked about wanting to continue the charity work started by Puneeth, especially the Appu Express Ambulance, named after the actor who was affectionately called Appu.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Prakash Raj talked about how the idea for Appu Express came to him. He said that after Puneeth passed away, he could not sleep for days at a stretch. He then went to the late actor’s elder brother Shiva Rajkumar and asked him to run ambulances named after the actor in all districts of Karnataka. Prakash Raj himself donated an ambulance. Prakash Raj also revealed that actors Suriya and Chiranjeevi also provided ambulances for the cause. Later, KGF star Yash spoke on the stage and announced that he will provide ambulances to all the remaining districts. Yash has announced that all the remaining districts will be given an ambulance by his Yashomarga Foundation in the actor’s name.

Talking about Gandhada Gudi, Prakash Raj also said that it was a dream project for Puneeth and that he had spent months in the wilderness to realise his dream. Gandhada Gudi is a docufilm that stars Puneeth and director Amoghavarsha JS as themselves, taking a trip into the lush jungles of Karnataka, with a focus on the state’s rich natural resources. The docudrama, which is the actor’s last screen appearance before his death, releases on October 28.

Read all the Latest Movies News here