Actress and theatre artist Madhu Kandhari Rajesh started her career by working in a few music videos and TV commercials. She slowly carved her path by starring in projects like Hush Hush, Delhi Crime 2, Pal Pal Dil ke Paas and more. She is now being seen as Nirmala Devi in Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, helmed by director Rajkumar Santoshi. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her role in the period drama. She also talked about her thoughts on OTT platforms.

When asked about her role in the film, she says, “I am playing Nirmala Devi, who is an ardent follower of Gandhi and mother of Sushma, a sweet girl supporting Gandhi and following in her father’s path after his death. Nirmala is a tough lady yet caring and protective both of Sushma and Gandhi. She has great camaraderie with fellow inmates and challenges anyone who means any harm to Gandhi. She has no qualms about even questioning Gandhi when his hard rules come in the way of doing the right thing."

Talking about the prep for her role, she adds, “I discussed the character with the film’s director Rajkumar Santoshi and writer Asghar Wajahat. I worked on Nirmala Devi’s persona, diction and accent and understood who she is in the overall context of the story. Nuances followed once I had the mindset."

The actress has worked on OTT Projects like Hush Hush, Delhi Crime 2 and more. When asked about her opinion on the rise of OTT platforms these days, she shares, “Due to the rise of OTT platforms, we have a bigger field to play in. The film industry is not only experimenting with ideas but is also increasing the appetite to take more risks. And it’s not just for female characters but across. New faces, fascinating plots, and the thinning line between the popular and not-so-popular cast are creating opportunities for everyone involved. Of course, female-centric themes are also evolving and creating great hope for more progressive themes in Indian cinema."

Speaking of her memorable roles, the actress recalls working with Aamir Khan in PK in a scene. She shares her thoughts on the blockbuster film. She says, “PK will always bring a smile to my face because it has been one of the films that changed trends in Bollywood and the taste of our audience. And the fact that I got to act with Aamir Khan who is a perfectionist and an inspiration for actors like me."

“The best thing was being able to discuss in depth the scene with the genius Director Rajkumar Hirani while waiting for the setup to be ready. I can’t forget that he sat to explain the whole context, before shooting the scene. He also mentioned that he always looked for answers to the questions he used to have as a child, through his films. He even remembered and praised my audition clip. That’s incredible because directors like him get to see hundreds of such auditions every day," adds Madhu.

Coming from a theatre background, the actress reveals what she likes about performing on stage. She says, “I have done a lot of theatre in Delhi and I still love it. The live audience reaction and the adrenaline rush of performing on a stage is a very fulfilling thing. I love films because they have a wider reach and when you get to work in films like PK or Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, you feel that your passion is fulfilling a purpose too. The struggle is to keep believing in yourself, and if you have the talent, and you are persistent, you will get your due sooner or later. As long as one is enjoying the journey, there is no need to worry about the destination."

