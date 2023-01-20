Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Tanisha Says Being Directed by Father Rajkumar Santoshi was 'Surreal'

National Award winning director Rajkumar Santoshi is back to the director’s chair with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh a decade after his last outing, Phata Poster Nikla Hero (2013) starring actor Shahid Kapoor. The historical drama depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The film also marks the debut of Santoshi’s daughter, Tanisha Santoshi. She plays an important part in bringing Gandhi and Godse together for a war of ideologies and will be seen in a de-glam avatar. Speaking about her unconventional debut, Tanisha shares, “Being part of a one-of-a-kind film that has some of the best technicians working on the film, is a dream come true for me. There were so many things I got to learn about the time period, and even working with such experienced actors was an enriching experience for me as an artiste."

What also makes it a special film for her is the fact that she has been directed by her father in it. Talking about working with the veteran filmmaker, who had belted out successful films like Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Ghatak (1996) in the past, Tanisha says, “Coming to the captain of the ship, the director Rajkumar Santoshi, from watching him direct some of the biggest stars to having him direct me was such a surreal moment in my life. I will never forget the first day of shoot when he called out ‘action’. He is the best director for any actor, because he enacts each scene for the artist and he knows exactly what he wants."

She further adds, “He is a perfectionist and always extracts the best from the actor. I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first film itself. He is a whole film institution in himself and the learning’s with him are endless."

While actor Deepak Antani will essay the role of Gandhi, actor Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures venture is produced by Manila Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman. It is set for a theatrical release on January 26, 2023.

