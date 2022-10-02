Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal And Others Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary life, non-violent approach, and teachings have served as great life lessons for all of us. Fondly known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi continues to serve as an inspiration for every generation. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several Bollywood actors including Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handles to extend greetings on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the KGF Chapter 2 actor shared a video clip from his film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ in which he could be seen indulging in a rough fight with a security guard.

Following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, in the video clip, Sanjay Dutt offered his right cheek to the guard (mentioned as ‘LIFE’) after he slaps his left cheek, and after the guard slaps him on the right cheek as well the actor punched him hard and said, “Dono Gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai..ye baapu ne nahi Kaha tha."

Along with the video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!"

Check out the video here:

font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)>>>> src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js">>

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani film also starred actors Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Vidya Balan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to send out greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to his fans. He shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi as he addresses people in a meeting.

="twitter-tweet">="in" dir="ltr">Happy Gandhi Jayanti! 🙏🏻 ="https://t.co/OrSwvIvJfs">pic.twitter.com/OrSwvIvJfs>>— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) ="https://twitter.com/AnilKapoor/status/1576459863559114752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too took to Twitter to pay tribute to the father of the nation. He tweeted,"Remembering the greatest man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth. Gandhi Jayanti Wishes #GandhiJayanti."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Remembering the greatest man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth. Gandhi Jayanti Wishes="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GandhiJayanti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GandhiJayanti> ="https://t.co/5yUYI9mgDV">pic.twitter.com/5yUYI9mgDV>>— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) ="https://twitter.com/Mohanlal/status/1576450028708634626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement “The man who taught the world that resilient peace is the strongest weapon! Happy Gandhi Jayanti! #GandhiJayanti ," tweeted Prithviraj Sukumaran as he remembered Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">The man who taught the world that resilient peace is the strongest weapon! Happy Gandhi Jayanti! ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GandhiJayanti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GandhiJayanti> 🙏🙏🙏 ="https://t.co/kpueTAkNDb">pic.twitter.com/kpueTAkNDb>>— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) ="https://twitter.com/PrithviOfficial/status/1576451677275975680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Divyendu Tripathi sent greetings to his fans on social media, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">He taught us, Non-Violence is the only answer!;;Gandhi Jayanti ki Shubkaamnaye 🙏🏼 ="https://t.co/M9dVqrXXjJ">pic.twitter.com/M9dVqrXXjJ>>— divyenndu (@divyenndu) ="https://twitter.com/divyenndu/status/1576465142715363328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He wrote, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GandhiJayanti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GandhiJayanti> . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. ="https://t.co/pkU3BJHcsm">pic.twitter.com/pkU3BJHcsm>>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) ="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1576419958447570944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Gandhi Jayanti!

