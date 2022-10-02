Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top 7 Movies Revolving Around Bapu, India's Father of the Nation

GANDHI JAYANTI 2022: Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary life, non-violent approach, and teachings have served as great life lessons for all of us. Fondly known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi continues to serve as an inspiration for every generation. There have been many filmmakers who have tried to showcase our Father of the Nation’s life on the silver screen.

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, let’s reminisce the life of this legendary, iconic man by revisiting the movies that featured Gandhiji as a character:

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Owing to the intriguing depiction of Gandhiji’s principles and how they impacted Munna, the don, this movie assumed cult status. Starring Sanjay Dutt, this movie on ‘Gandhigiri’ was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dilip Prabhavalkar, the Marathi actor, essayed the role of Gandhi. Gandhi, My Father

Produced by Anil Kapoor, this was a beautiful movie that depicted the father-son relationship of Gandhi-Harilal. Darshan Jariwala played Gandhi and Akshay Khanna essayed the role of his son, Harilal Gandhi in this Feroz Abbas Khan movie. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In this autobiographical movie, directed by Jabbar Patel, Mohan Gokhle portrayed Gandhi’s role. Mammootty played the titular character in this film that showcased Mahatma Gandhi’s grey aspects too. Sardar

Talking about Gandhiji’s character in movies and not mentioning this one by Ketan Mehta would be inappropriate. Based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life, Sardar had Annu Kapoor essay Gandhiji’s role, wonderfully. Hey Ram

This Kamal Haasan’s movie had Naseeruddin Shah essay Gandhi’s character in it. It also starred Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji. Mahatma

This Telugu action drama movie directed by Vamsi was based on a rowdy man whose life gets inspired by Mahatma’s ideologies. Srikanth and Bhavana played lead roles in this movie. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar played the central characters in the movie. It revolved around a retired man who suffers from dementia and thinks he assassinated Gandhiji. This was an interesting psychological drama that had Gandhiji’s essence spread all over the film.

