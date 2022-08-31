Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Agneepath to Judwaa 2, Movies That Celebrated the Spirit of Ganeshotsav

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: It is impossible to fully capture the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Visarjan in words or expressions; it is a thrill that can only be felt by participating in the celebrations. This is a festival where people put aside their differences in order to worship Lord Ganesha in grandeur.

Additionally, Hindi cinema successfully portrays the pomp and magnificence of the festivities in their films. Therefore, as the country begins Ganesh Chaturthi with much zeal and zest, here’s a look at some Bollywood films that gave us iconic Ganpati puja scenes capturing the joy and spirit of it.

ABCD

The dancing troupe makes a surprise appearance at the very end of Remo D’Souza’s ABCD, Any Body Can Dance, to perform to a song that honours Lord Ganesha. Remo D’Souza has utilised his choreography skills to delicately express his prayers through dance. The two rivals get together at the song’s conclusion after realizing their mistakes.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Even though the film concludes on the final day of Ganesh Visarjan, which is designated for the immersion of Ganpati idols, it includes little details of the celebrations like prayers at home, among other things. If you’re searching for some laughter amid the joy during the festivities, you must watch this comic escape starring Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal.

Agneepath

Agneepath, a remake of a 1990 film, stars Hrithik Roshan. Along with a unique song honouring Lord Ganesha, the movie also contains an intriguing moment that sheds light on the role that Hrithik plays. While the song is playing in the background, Hrithik’s character Vijay reveals to the villain that he is actually Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and kills him in the middle of the party so that no one in the crowd notices the crime.

Bajirao Mastani

In the film, Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there is a scene where Kashibai and Bajirao are seen praising Lord Ganesha, while Mastani is protecting herself and her child from goons who are about to kill her.

Judwaa 2

A cheerful scene from Judwaa 2 featuring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez is a must-watch. The scene showcases the wholesome friendship between Raja (Varun) and Ganpati Bappa, his best friend and protector.

