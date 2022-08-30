Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Will Get You Into The Spirit of Welcoming Ganpati Bappa

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. One of the most popular festivals of the year, particularly in Maharashtra where everyone celebrates it with great pomp and show. The atmosphere during this festival is entirely different and filled with joy and excitement. Music and dance are essential components, whether it’s welcoming Lord Ganesha or wishing him farewell.

Bollywood has also painted itself in Bappa’s colours by creating some incredibly intriguing and upbeat songs. Here are 5 Bollywood songs for Ganesh Chaturthi that you can add to your playlist to get into the festive spirit.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan’s captivating dancing is the highlight in this cheerful song. This upbeat number from the movie Agneepath, a revenge drama with heartfelt performances, was composed by Ajay-Atul and features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This song is played in the Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starring movie Agneepath, which is a remake of the first movie of the same name.

Mourya Re – Don

The song is from Shahrukh Khan’s action film, Don 2. Shah Rukh Khan’s graceful movements in this song eloquently depict the spirit of the celebration and the enthusiasm of the faithful. This Ganpati Visarjan song by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar, has SRK dancing on the streets of Mumbai.

Bappa – Banjo

This one features Riteish Dekhmukh sporting a tattoo of the Lord on his hands. Performed by Vishal Dadlani, Bappa has a fantastic vibe that will make you want to dance nonstop.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy

This song from the movie Daddy is the ideal choice for dancing in Ganpati events. It perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu – ABCD

A completely contemporary spin on a Ganesha-themed tune. This song is a must-have since it combines Punjabi and Hindi vocals, as well as rapid and medium-paced beats.

