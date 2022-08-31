Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Welcome Appu Idols With Ganpati to Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bangalore this year were also an occasion to remember one of the greatest actors in the Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar. The acclaimed actor breathed his last in October 2021. However, idol-makers and fans found an ingenious way to keep his memory alive this Ganesh Chaturthi - in the form of well-designed busts of the late actor, Bangalore Mirror reported. Many Bangalore city residents took to local markets and purchased Ganpati idols ahead of the auspicious celebrations, along with a bust of the Appu (2002) actor.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations start today and will end on September 9. Idol makers told BangaloreMirror that the demand for the late actor’s idols increased after his sudden death last year, to pay respect to the great artist. An idol maker from the city told BangaloreMirror that they had been in the business of idol making for generations and every year, they try their best to add a certain degree of novelty to the designs of the idols.

He mentioned that this is one of the main reasons why during the Kargil War, idol makers made Kargil war heroes along with Ganpati idols. He explained that this year’s celebrations saw an increase in fans demanding Puneeth Rajkumar idols. He mentioned that based on the demand, the sales have been excellent as well.

Puneeth Rajkumar acted in highly acclaimed movies such as Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Maurya (2004), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), and more. The actor’s death shocked the country as he was not suffering from any health complications. His 11th-day feast or Anna Santharpane, organized by his family members in Bengaluru, saw more than 40,000 fans in attendance.

Meanwhile, the city of Bengaluru was abuzz with last-minute Ganpati celebrations shopping, with low rainfall reported throughout the city. Customers bought their fair share of Bappa idols along with the Appu actor’s bust. Preparations were in full swing as city officials took measures for safe immersion as it is one of the most vital parts of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan.

