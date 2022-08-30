Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ram Charan's RRR Look Inspires Ganpati Idols Across India; See Pic

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is making waves amongst Indian audiences like no other. Not only is the film a box office blockbuster in the country, but it has also been garnering praises from Hollywood celebs. Even 6 months after the film’s release, RRR is influencing one of the most important festivals in India – Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9. This time, many Ganesha idols and statues have been fashioned in the style of Ram Charan’s look in the film and the response from buyers is spectacular.

A fictionalized account of two revolutionaries in pre-independent India, RRR’s crux is in the journey of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaraman-played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Ram Charan’s wardrobe was heavily inspired by previous cinematic or cultural depictions of Lord Rama.

This particular look has seemingly inspired several Ganesh idols all over India and the audiences are not complaining. Along with the lead actors, some familiar names in the RRR cast are- Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Several fan accounts of the film shared pictures of Ganpati idols where it has been fashioned in such a way that the deity looks similar to one of Ram Charan’s famous stills. Various social media posts also depicted Ganpati fighting off a tiger - inspired by yet another still in the film. Incidentally, this is not the first time that one of SS Rajamouli’s movies has made such an impact on the box office and managed to create a cultural phenomenon of sorts.

Previously, the Rajamouli-directed Baahubali, released in 2015, made similar waves. The movie’s aesthetics inspired a deluge of Ganpati idols back then. Similar idols can still be found in the market this year.

