Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranveer Singh Dances to Deva Shree Ganesha at Visarjan, Impresses Deepika Padukone; Watch

Ranveer Singh is the real powerhouse of energy and enthusiasm. The Dil Dhadkane Do actor who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt his dancing skills was spotted grooving for Ganpati Visarjan, the video clip of which has now gone viral and is doing the rounds on social media.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh with his ever gorgeous and talented wife Deepika Padukone stepped out to partake in Ganesh Visarjan at the Ambani’s. The Gully Boy actor looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama while his beau Deepika Padukone sported a cream salwar suit, a dupatta across her shoulders, and large earrings. As the power couple rode atop a truck beautifully adorned with marigold flowers, Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from dancing to the energetic Agneepath song Deva Shree Ganesha. Meanwhile, Deepika sat on a bench and enjoyed watching his fun-filled. They were also joined by Shloka Mehta, the wife of Akash Ambani, who wore a mint sharara, and Radhika Merchant who was seen in a patterned sharara.

The Ambanis whole-heartedly welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home on August 31. Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani shared a little video of the idol on her Instagram handle and her caption read, “On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bow to the Lord Ganesha who has a huge body and a curved elephant trunk and whose brilliance is equal to billions of Suns. May he always remove all obstacles from all our endeavours. Ever thankful to @amitabhbachchan for his soulful rendition of this powerful Ganesh mantra."

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs at the Filmfare awards that were hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh’s graceful and poignant wife Deepika presented Ranveer with the best actor award on stage. Ranveer had received the award for his work in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama, 83. In the movie, Ranveer portrayed cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika played his wife Romi Bhatia.

