Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raveena Tandon Arrives with Daughter at Shilpa Shetty's Puja; Other Stars Attend

Shilpa Shetty might have fractured her leg, but she is not letting that come in the way of her personal or professional life. The actress had stepped out with the injury, and welcomed home Ganapati. In fact, Shilpa Shetty’s Ganapati celebration are a famous thing in town. This year, the actress is celebrating it with enthusiasm. With the Covid rules relaxed this time, we saw several stars attend the Ganapati Puja at the actor’s house.

This year, at Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s Ganapati Puja, celebs like Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh with their kids, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin and Deepshikha Nagpal were seen in attendance. Checkout their pictures here:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is preparing hard to nail the high-octane action scenes in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force,’ injured her leg earlier this month. Sharing a picture of her injury on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2 last year. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. Her videos from the sets would often make headlines.

