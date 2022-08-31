Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Looks Dapper As He Visits Sister Arpita Sharma's Residence

Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and social media is flooded with pictures and videos of celebrities welcoming Bappa to their residence. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty, several B-town actors are celebrating the festival with utmost joy and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is no different.

Arpita and her actor-husband Ayush Sharma also brought a Ganpati idol to their Bandra residence. While several stars joined the festivities at her house, Salman Khan was also snapped as he reached his sister’s house. He wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and black footwear. Needless to say, the actor looked simple yet dapper as always.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a number of other projects lined up as well. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and will hit theatres in April next year. Besides this, Salman has also been working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. Apart from these, Salman Khan’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

