Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Sharma’s Home: Vicky-Kat to Riteish-Genelia, Celebs Make Stylish Appearance; See Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 20:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Riteish Genelia to Vicky-Kat, celebs attend Arpita Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celerbations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebs arrived in style for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita's home in Bandra.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals of the year. It is a Hindu festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Hindu god Ganesha to earth from his celestial abode. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi as it goes on from August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. Bollywood celebs too are celebrating the auspicious festival with great pomp and grandeur. Today, several Bollywood celebs turned up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Aayush Sharma’s home. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebs arrived in style for celebrations as Arpita’s home in Bandra.

Riteish Deshmukh along with his wife Genelia and kids Ryan and Rahyl arrived at Arpita Sharma’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The happy family posed for the paps before enetering the residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Arpita Aayush Sharma’s residence for Ganpati puja. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vicky Kaushal keeps his ladylove close while posing for pics. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan arrives in style at his sister’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan looks dapper in white shirt and blue denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker Ramesh Daurani with his wife at Aprita’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Varun Sharma with his mom at Arpita Aayush Sharma’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi at Arpita Aayush Sharma’s residence for Ganpati celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Saiee Manjarekar is all smiles as she visits Arpita’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Saiee looks gorgeous in a satin sharara and kurta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Saiee Manjarekar with her father Mahesh Manjarekar at Arpita’s residence for Ganeshotsav. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

