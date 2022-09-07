Ganesh Chaturthi: From Kartik Aaryan To Ajay Devgn, Celebrities At Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on a big scale in Mumbai after two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, millions of devotees visit Lalbaug to seek Lalbaugcha Raja’s blessings. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also visit this popular Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha. Well, this year was no different.

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will come to an end on September 9. Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, several celebrities from B-town were spotted at Lalbaug. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Ekta Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, to name a few, went to Lalbaug for Bappa’s darshan. Yesterday, Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram where the Rashmika was seen waving at other devotees from her car in Lalbaug. The actress donned a printed Anarkali dress in the video.

The video has received over 80k likes within a day and its comments section is filled with adorable comments by fans.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll ever since she wowed the audiences as Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. She is now preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Goodbye, in which she will co-star opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, among others. The film’s teaser was recently released by the makers.

A few days back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was also seen seeking blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. Kartik was accompanied by his family, including his father and his mother. The actor greeted fans with folded hands as he got out of his car.

Katrik Aaryan’s down-to-earth demeanour won netizens’ hearts on social media. According to Bollywood Hungama, The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently declined a pan masala brand endorsement worth reportedly Rs 9 crores. Kartik also made headlines after he announced starring in Aashiqui 3 a couple of days ago.

