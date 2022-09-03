Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Aashutosh Gokhale Shares Three-Step Ukadiche Modak Recipe

Aashutosh Gokhale has become a popular face in the Marathi film industry with his acting chops. He has proven his mettle with his performance in television shows, including High Time, Tula Pahate Re and Rang Maza Vegla, among others. Aashutosh went on to become a household name after his portrayal of Kartik Inamdar in the popular daily soap Rang Maza Vegla.

Aashutosh Gokhale is quite active on social media and often shares his whereabouts with fans on Instagram. He also entertains his online family with BTS clips from the sets Rang Maza Vegla and adorable posts with his nephew, Abir. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Aashutosh shared a string of cute photographs with Abir, teaching everyone “three stages of ukadiche modak" but with a twist.

In the first snap, Aashutosh is seen holding the dough for preparing modak in his hands. His nephew, on the other hand, is seen seated on top of the table beside him, posing for the lens as his uncle prepared modaks to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha.

In the second photograph, the Marathi actor is seen stuffing the dough with modak’s fillings. Usually, Ukadiche modak or steamed modaks are stuffed with sweet and juicy coconut jaggery fillings. In the following picture, the uncle and nephew looked exhausted after preparing modaks as they lay on the bed, indicating that it was the third and final step of preparing Ukadiche modak.

The adorable pictures garnered immense love and compliments from several users on Instagram. Many flooded the comment section of the post with heart emojis. One user wrote, “So cute," while another user gushed, “Awww." Marathi actress Reshma Shinde, who works opposite Aashutosh Gokhale in Rang Maza Vegla, also couldn’t help herself from expressing her fondness for the uncle-nephew duo. She wrote, “Me Mama & modak."

Check out Aashutosh Gokhale’s Instagram post below:

Rang Maza Vegla airs on the Marathi Channel Star Pravah.

