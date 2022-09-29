‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper Coolio Passes Away at 59; Fans Mourn His Demise

CCIn what turns out to be a sad piece of news from the world of international music and rap world - Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ has died. He was 59.

According to Variety, the rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news, saying that Coolio died around 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon. Per TMZ, Coolio was found at a friend’s house.

Following a suspected cardiac arrest, Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the official cause of death is still pending.

Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The news of Coolio’s demise has left his fans in a state of shock and remorse. Several Netizens took to Twitter to mourn his demise.

“COOLIO BUBBA YOU NOW THE GANGSTER IN THE PARADISE FOREVER RIP," one fan wrote. Advertisement Advertisement “Rest in Paradise to the Legend @Coolio Thank you for your music and the love you showed me when we met," another fan tweeted.

“Rest In Peace Coolio . For taking the time to teach BTS from the beginning and helping them to improve in their music and art." wrote a Twitter user as he mourned the artist’s death.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">RIP Coolio ="https://t.co/Z53f3n6HDU">pic.twitter.com/Z53f3n6HDU>>— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) ="https://twitter.com/alyankovic/status/1575312521497452546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Rest in Paradise to the Legend ="https://twitter.com/Coolio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Coolio> Thank you for your music and the love you showed me when we met. ="https://t.co/EVAzmObvnG">pic.twitter.com/EVAzmObvnG>>— Mill Bill (@therealmillbill) ="https://twitter.com/therealmillbill/status/1575322751157805058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Sending our thoughts out to the family, friends & fans of Artis Leon Ivey Jr., aka Coolio, who passed away today in LA at the age of 59. ;;The Grammy Award winner had massive hits in the 90s such as "Gangsta's Paradise," “Fantastic Voyage," “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)," + more ="https://t.co/fBMGq5kftf">pic.twitter.com/fBMGq5kftf>>— All Out Show (@AllOutShow) ="https://twitter.com/AllOutShow/status/1575320564691922945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">RIP to a Legend 🕊️ ="https://twitter.com/Coolio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Coolio> ="https://t.co/RZ6DtMO9dF">https://t.co/RZ6DtMO9dF>>— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) ="https://twitter.com/KarlTowns/status/1575319974482264064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Rest in power, Coolio. World won’t be the same without you ="https://t.co/nMQXQ1528D">pic.twitter.com/nMQXQ1528D>>— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) ="https://twitter.com/TheFirstOkiro/status/1575320281031360513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Rest In Peace Coolio☹️ your name will always be cemented in hiphop , and thank you for being there for the Tannies since the beginning 💜 ="https://t.co/o9RMoDncMM">pic.twitter.com/o9RMoDncMM>>— (Semi-ia) BIitzz🏁💜’s FLO & Megan (@yoongisgunner) ="https://twitter.com/yoongisgunner/status/1575294127259926535?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

The rapper, who began his career back in the 80s, rose to fame in 1995 after the release of “Gangsta’s Paradise," which was featured in the movie “Dangerous Minds" and got him the 1996 Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on August 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, Coolio later moved to Compton, California where he joined the hip-hop group WC and the Maad Circle in 1991. A few years later, in 1994, Coolio signed with Tommy Boy Records and released his debut album It Takes a Thief. Catapulted by its lead single ‘Fantastic Voyage,’ It Takes a Thief peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 200 album chart and was certified platinum.

A talented actor as well, Coolio appeared in dozens of films and TV shows throughout his career. Starting with a guest spot as himself on Martin (1995), Coolio’s credits include the Dangerous Minds TV spinoff (1996), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996), Batman & Robin (1997), The Nanny (1998), Tyrone (1999), Midnight Mass (1999), Charmed (2002), Star-ving (2009), Futurama (2001, 2010) and Gravity Falls (2012).

