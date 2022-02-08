Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn Plays This Notorious Underworld Don in Film

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has generated tremendous excitement about the film, which stars Alia Bhatt as a strong, controversial, and well-liked madam of a brothel in 1960s Mumbai.

However, the character that has gotten the most attention is the one played by Ajay Devgn. The Tanhaji actor unveiled his first look poster from the film just hours before the world saw the narrative of the ferocious Madam of Kamathipura.

Advertisement

The actor, who plays a key character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, is seen posing beside a car in a pristine shirt, trousers, and a coat slung over his shoulder. He’s also wearing a hat and sunglasses and appears to be in some serious business. Devgn is going to revive the character of the notorious underworld don of the 1960s, Karim Lala.

Lala, born Abdul Karim Sher Khan in Afghanistan’s Kunar district, was an underworld don known for his booze dens, gambling, and criminal syndicates from the 60s through the early 80s. Along with Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar, he was among Mumbai’s three “mafia dons."

He was the chief of the Pathan Gang, which ruled Mumbai at the time. Lala’s demise in 2002 is supposed to have signalled the end of the underground mafia dictatorship that ruled Mumbai for decades.

Lala had instilled terror in the minds of others about himself. He never hesitated to serve the needy. Lala’s most notable characteristic was his dedication to addressing the plight of the poor and helpless.

Advertisement

It is believed that Gangubai was caught in a marsh from which she was unable to escape. She approached Lala, who happened to be the brothel’s owner, and pleaded for justice for herself. Lala recognised Gangubai’s helplessness and vowed to assist her. Following this, he became Gangubai’s Rakhi brother.

In February last year, Devgn began working for Gangubai Kathiawadi. After two decades, Devgn reunited with Bhansali. Previously, the two collaborated in 1999 hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam wherein he was cast opposite Aishwarya Rai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.