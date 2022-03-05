Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Movie Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi completed one week in the theatres and the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark already. The official handle of Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the film and said that the film has grossed Rs 108.3 crores worldwide. The caption read, “Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU ." Take a look at the post:

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz have emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 13.32 crore on its first and second day respectively. It then jumped to Rs 15.30 crore on day three, whereas on day four the film collected Rs 8.19 crore. On Wednesday, the film saw a slight dip and earned Rs 6.21 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted that Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to be the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore in the post-pandemic times after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi version). Sooryavanshi was released in November last year and had earned a total of Rs 294 crore. On the other hand, 83 The Movie hit the theatres in December 2021. The film had managed to collect Rs 183 crore in the worldwide box office. Telugu movie Pushpa became a massive success and its Hindi version too earned over Rs 100 crore.

In the movie, Alia Bhatt is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier last month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes at the film festival.

