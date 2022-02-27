Home » News » Movies » Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt Starrer Jumps 30% Over Day 1 to Earn Rs 13.32 Cr on Saturday

Alia Bhatt in a poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Image credits: Instagram)
Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken over Valimai in Australia with over Rs 1.41 crore so far. Check the detailed box office collection here

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 27, 2022, 13:41 IST

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has impressed the audience and critics. The movie is getting a positive response and is winning hearts. The film, which was released on Friday, is ruling box office collection too. On Saturday, Gangubai Kathiawadi saw a massive jump in its box office collection. While it had earned only Rs 10 Crores on its opening day, the movie earned Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. This means that the movie has so far earned Rs 23.82 crores in India. Box office report says the film is expected to gross Rs 36-37 crore over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the movie is not just going well in the country, but overseas as well. Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken over Valimai in Australia with over Rs 1.41 crore so far. Even in New Zealand, Alia Bhatt starrer has earned Rs Rs 20.87 lack till now. The gross total of the movie’s collection in the United States and Canada is at Rs 2.35 crore.

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie can earn close to Rs 40 crore for its opening weekend in India.

It was earlier reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier this month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he had said.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25. The film is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

