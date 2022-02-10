Gangubai Kathiawadi: Censor Orders Alia Bhatt Starrer 4 Cuts, Alter Scene Referring To Jawaharlal Nehru: Report

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release later this month. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, uses Mumbai’s Kamathipura as its backdrop while focusing on Gangubai, a sex worker who transforms the face of the area. The trailer has already garnered positive reviews, with many looking forward to watching Alia in a never-before-avatar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helms the film.

However, before the film’s release, a new report has claimed that the Censor Board has ordered four cuts and an alternation in the movie. According to a BollywoodLife report, the censor board demanded two scenes be deleted from the film and has asked that words in a few dialogues be replaced. Besides these, the board has also asked the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial to alter a scene that features a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The report also claims that the movie features a scene showing Jawaharlal implanting a rose in Gangubai’s hair. The team has been asked to modify it. With the said modification, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been given a U/A certification.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. With Alia playing the titular role, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn.

The film’s trailer has been lauded by several stars in the industry. While Alia’s actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor praised the trailer during a chat with the paparazzi, stars such as Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shared the trailer of their Instagram Stories and praised Alia Bhatt.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25. The film clashes with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai.

