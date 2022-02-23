Gangubai Kathiawadi: Deepika Padukone Attends Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Alia Bhatt's Film Premiere

Deepika Padukone on Wednesday was seen making her way to the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie marks Bhansali’s first film with Alia. Although spotted in her car, Deepika was seen making her way to the premiere wearing a white ensemble. The actress noticed the cameras and waved at them before she headed for the premiere.

It isn’t clear if Ranveer Singh would be joining Deepika at the premiere. Ranveer and Deepika have starred in three of Bhansali’s movies. Their love story began on the sets of Bhansali’s 2012 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They then reunited for 2015’s Bajirao Mastani with Priyanka Chopra in tow and 2018’s Padmaavat with Shahid Kapoor also playing the lead. While Deepika has confirmed her attendance, it is to see who are the other stars that would be spotted at the premiere.

Advertisement

Gangubai Kathiawadi is sailing through troubled waters for several cases have been lodged against the film, seeking the halt of the film’s release. One of which has been filed by real-life Gangubai’s adopted son Babu Ravji Shah. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Shah alleges that the film is defaming his mother. On Wednesday evening, Supreme Court suggested that the makers reconsider the title of the film as cases are piling up in court against the film. The court will continue the hearing on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan. The film skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor played pivotal roles in the movie. Deepika has a slew of movies in the making, including Project K with Prabhas and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.