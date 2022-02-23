Gangubai Kathiawadi First Reviews Out: Alia Bhatt Packs A Punch in Thrilling Underworld Drama

The first reviews of Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, are finally here. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is set to hit the theatres on February 25 and the first (non-spoiler) reactions are in.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Gangubai Kathiawadi has received “an amazing" response at the Berlin film festival, where the film had its world premiere recently. He also shared a review of the film that read: “Director and composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates another thrilling underworld drama that packs a punch."

Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to be released this Friday. Alia Bhatt recently said that there is always a pressure to satisfy the audience and do well at the box office.

“That pressure is inherent. While I’m making the film I prefer not to think about the pressure because I feel that will come in the way of my creative process. Maybe I’ll try to play to the gallery. (But that) will be inauthentic for the character," she added.

