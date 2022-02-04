Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor Proves He's Alia Bhatt's Biggest Fanboy, Recreates Her Pose From Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor has proved he’s Alia Bhatt’s biggest cheerleader. The actor, who has been dating Alia for a while now, was seen giving her new film Gangubai Kathiawadi a huge shoutout on Friday. The actor was spotted in Mumbai shortly after the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was released.

He posed for the paparazzi from a distance. When the cameramen asked Ranbir about his thoughts on Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, the actor not only said it was a ‘superb’ trailer but also recreated Alia’s pose from the film. His reaction was received by the media with cheers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia’s maiden collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role. The trailer gives a glimpse of her initial years as a prostitute in Kamathipura, her rise as an influential personality in the area and her rivalries.

The trailer is impressive with not only Alia standing out as the titular role but Vijay Raaz too promising a treat. The actor plays a eunuch in the film and the trailer teases that he’s got a role that is truly worthy of his talent. Seema Bhargava Pahwa and Jim Sarbh’s addition to the film seems to only take the film a notch higher. Ajay Devgn’s extended cameo has also been teased in the trailer.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to take fans through the colourful yet dark 70s of Kamathipura with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to release on February 25. Sanjay is not only directing the film but his banner Bhansali Productions is also co-producing the film with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. The film will be clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai at the box office.

As for Ranbir, the actor will be seen in a few films soon. The actor has Brahmastra with Alia in the pipeline. He also has Shamshera and Animal.

