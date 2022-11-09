Gangubai Kathiawadi: SLB Starts BAFTA Awards Campaign, Alia Bhatt Honoured to Take Film to 'World Stage'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially started a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) campaign for his acclaimed film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. The 76th British Academy Film Awards, the UK’s biggest celebration of global excellence in film, will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London in February 2023. As part of the campaign, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be submitted for BAFTA members’ consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.

Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in February earlier this year, where it received a standing ovation and rave reviews. The film went on to earn a total of over $23 million at the global box office.

After a successful worldwide theatrical run, the film premiered on the streaming platform Netflix landing at number one non-English film in the first week, thus becoming the second most-viewed non-English language film on the streamer globally to date.

Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, was previously nominated at the 56th BAFTA Awards as the Best Foreign Language Film. As for Gangubai Kathiawadi, it was added to the official screening calendar for BAFTA voting members in October. Bhansali will soon be visiting the British capital for numerous events to support the campaign. He will share valuable insights into his three decades-long career at a BAFTA Masterclass on November 28.

Speaking about the film and the love that is still pouring in, he shares, “We are immensely blessed to have received so much appreciation for our film globally and we’re very excited to be part of the conversation this awards season amongst BAFTA voters."

Bhatt, who was lauded for her performance, says “It is a great honour to take Gangubai Kathiawadi to the world stage and it gives me nothing but joy to be on this journey with Sanjay sir. The world has shown the film a lot of love and appreciation and we are excited to receive this love in the UK as well."

Based on journalist and author S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film traces the rise of a simple girl who was duped and sold to a brothel, who eventually becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimise a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times.

