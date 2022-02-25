Gangubai Kathiawadi: This Is What Neetu Kapoor Has to Say About Alia Bhatt's Performance

Alia Bhatt’s most-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally hit the theatres on February 25. And, praises have already started pouring in from all corners. The latest one is coming from beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing a poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi on her Instagram stories, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom applauded Alia for the film."Watch how Alia Bhatt hits the ball out of the court," Neetu wrote. Flattered by the love, Alia quickly reshared Neetu’s post and wrote, “Love you." She also added heart emoticons to the post.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor too could not resist appreciating Alia’s appearance in the movie and took to her Instagram stories expressing the same. “When two living legends come together and create magic," wrote Riddhima while tagging Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She further wrote that the movie was fantastic and that Alia acted brilliantly. “You nailed it," Riddhima added.

Others from the film fraternity who took to their respective social media handles to praise Alia were Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others.

The movie is believed to be Alia’s most versatile pick among the projects she has done so far. Alia’s fierce look shared through teasers and posters earlier had already made the film promising enough.

In the crime drama, Alia Bhatt has played the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi who was tricked into prostitution in the 60s. However, Gangubai gradually rises to prominence as an influential brothel owner. The story is based on the chapter ‘Matriarch of Kamanthipura’ from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

