Gangubai Kathiawadi To Be Available for Streaming on Netflix on This Date

Gangubai Kathiawadi hit theatres on February 25 has been applauded for its story and Alia Bhatt’s brilliant portrayal of the lady don. Alia’s dialogue delivery, killer instinct and courage has been appreciated by critics and the audience alike. Last week, the film entered the Rs 100-crore club and by the end of the third week, it had already collected Rs 108 crore.

And while post-pandemic, makers were following the rule of releasing films on OTT platforms after 4 weeks, the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are following the pre-pandemic norms. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix after 8 weeks of its theatrical run.

Jayantilal Gada, one of the producers and distributors of the film, has also put forth his views regarding the digital release of the film. Jayantilal said that the decision of releasing the film after 8 instead of 4 weeks was not taken post the film’s release in cinemas. He said that it was decided earlier before the release and will be followed.

Advertisement

This is in sharp contrast to national theatres allowing films on streaming services within 4 weeks of release.

Apart from Alia, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Bhargava and others are seen in this film. Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn, are also there in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Bhansali Productions and was released in Hindi and Telugu. The film is based on a chapter from the novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashiishtha have contributed to dialogues in this film. The film narrates the story of a woman and her rise as an underworld queen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.