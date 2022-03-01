Gangubai Kathiawadi: Varun Dhawan Is Stunned With Alia Bhatt's 'Insanely Brilliant Performance'

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is breaking records at the box office and is winning hearts. The film is getting a positive response from both, the audience and critics. Amid all this, Alia’s Student of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram and penned a note praising her performance. Varun Dhawan mentioned that he is left stunned by Alia’s ‘insanely brilliant performance’. He also gave a shoutout to the makers and to every person who worked behind the camera for the film.

“Wow Wow Wow I’m just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only," Varun Dhawan wrote.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised Alia’s performance in the movie. “#GangubaiKathiawadi a masterpiece!! @aliabhatt words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever," she had written.

Vicky Kaushal too was ‘shook’ by Alia’s brilliance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. After the release of the film, the actor took to his Instagram stories and called the movie ‘breathtaking amazing’. “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off," Vicky wrote. The actor also urged fans to go watch the film. “Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!" Vicky had written.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25. The film had earned Rs 47.31 crore so far and is most likely to cross Rs 50 crore at the box office today.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

