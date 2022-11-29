Home » News » Movies » Garima Parihar Flaunts Bridal Look, Laal Ishq Co-Star Khushwant Calls Her ‘Sundar’

Garima Parihar Flaunts Bridal Look, Laal Ishq Co-Star Khushwant Calls Her ‘Sundar’

Recently, Garima made heads turn as she flaunted a bridal outfit in a string of pictures from her vanity van.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 14:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Apart from her acting chops, Garima never misses an opportunity to entertain fans with her social media posts.
Apart from her acting chops, Garima never misses an opportunity to entertain fans with her social media posts.

Garima Parihar is a renowned name in the Hindi television industry. She has appeared in popular TV shows such as Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, among others. Recently, the actress also appeared in a Bhojpuri movie, titled Mera Bharat Mahan, opposite Pawan Singh.

Apart from her acting chops, Garima never misses an opportunity to entertain fans with her social media posts. Recently, she made heads turn as she flaunted a bridal outfit in a string of pictures from her vanity van. In the pictures, the actress donned a white printed lehenga, which she paired with a red blouse with golden motifs detailing. She rounded off her lehenga with a matching dupatta featuring golden embellishments. A bindi on the forehead, gajra in the hair, statement earrings, chunky necklace, red and white bangles, and a delicate nose pin completed Garima’s bridal look.

Check out Garima Parihar’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As soon as the actress shared the pictures on Instagram, several fans flocked to the comment section of her post to praise her bridal look. One social media user wrote, “Looking amazingly gorgeous." Another fan commented, “Goddess of beauty ma’am." A third user remarked, “Looking so pretty angel." In addition to fans, the Laal Ishq co-star Khushwant Walia also gushed, “Sundar" in the comments.

Garima Parihar has a keen eye for style and is always ready to experiment with her look. And, her Instagram handle is a testament to the same. With her latest bridal look, the actress commanded attention, yet again, and garnered immense love from the masses.

Advertisement

On the career front, Garima made her debut in the television industry with the famous daily soap Mere Angne Mein. She was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Mera Bharat Mahan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 29, 2022, 14:02 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 14:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Sharara With Sequin Bralette And Cape Looks Radiant, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures