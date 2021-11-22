Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana Movie Review: A Gory Film That Will Thoroughly Entertain You

>Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Director: Raj B Shetty

Cast: Rishabh Shetty, Raj B Shetty

Are you a fan of Malayalam movies? Then this is your flavor. Are you a fan of movies where story is the hero? Even then, this is your movie. A simple story whose end you might just as well guessed by interval but still want to know to get the ‘How’ answer, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana doesn’t fail to entertain amidst the generous flow of blood on screen. The movie is making noise, and for all the right reasons.

Raj B Shetty is a treat in the movie. The Ondu Motteya Kathe star has fantastically managed the lead role and the director’s hat with equal capability. His first flick was a laugh riot and he was seen as an actor with a comic sense. But GGVV is a stage he used most effectively to shatter that image.

In mythology, Garuda Gamana is a term used to address Lord Vishnu and Vrishbha Vahana is Lord Shiva. The lead characters are named Hari and Shiva accordingly helmed by Rishabh Shetty and Raj B Shetty. This is not a typical commercial flick for several reasons: There is no lead female role. Both heroes are actually not your typical hero materials. One is a regular man you see in any typical small town, with a little paunch and a simple smile and the other is a bald and thin man with never-trimmed beard. One is a planner where the other, executor.

This is a story of two friends, one who was saved by the other’s family. The characters behave like their title. Hari- the protector and Shiva – the destroyer. Raj in the never before avatar of a local gangster is a treat. Rishabh has done his part neatly. The duo have worked out a wonderful partnership.

The story is set in Mangaluru and connects easily with people with its numerous little factors like gully cricket, friendship, ‘don’t mess with my friend, otherwise…’ kind of vibe that is omnipresent in any small town. After every murder, the killer wears the shoes of the deceased – you know for sure he killed. Also, after every murder, the other killer visits temple and has a shudhikaran (a holy bath to wash off the sins and plead mercy before God) at Mangaladevi Temple – also a method to cross check if he actually killed.

Camera work has played a very effective role throughout the movie. It’s a well written and equally well performed flick. For people who are just coming out of their post quarantine-lockdown shell, GGVV doesn’t disappoint. It’s a complete paisa vasool treat. The first half is the best comparatively. Though the second half feels a bit slow at times, it completes the story without many loose ends.

The 151 minute tale has other prominent characters like Brahmayya, the police inspector (played by Gopal Krishna Deshpande) also the narrator that stays with you. The pale expressions of Raj B Shetty aka Shiva is so evident that the viewers feel like they actually understand what he is going through without him uttering a word. Though this is a local gangster tale, you tend to agree to the justification the roles give out for killing.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana has local cuss words in plenty. So is the love of cricket and the belongingness of the team of friends. Amidst the bloodshed, gang war, backstabbing, cricket team camaraderie, the must-present Hulivesha or Tiger dance – folk dance of coastal Karnataka, the language triumphs. Once again, the Mangaluru team has won and this time they have won big.

