Gashmeer Mahajani Addresses Rumours of Him Quitting 'Imlie'

Rumours regarding actor Gashmeer Mahajani quitting the television show Imlie were doing the rounds for sometime now. However, the actor has now dismissed the speculations and addressed the issue in a recent interview. Since it started airing on Star Plus in 2020, Imlie has emerged as one of the favourites of Indian television viewers.

The show stars Gashmeer as Aditya Kumar Tripathi and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the main leads. Speaking to Times of India, Gashmeer put to rest the rumours of him leaving the show and said that the show has given him immense recognition and visibility which he values and there is “absolutely" no way he is quitting the show. The 36-year-old actor shared how he views his work and said that “the whole idea is to enjoy the work we do."

Read: Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Clarifies on Cryptic Post Hinting at Exit from Imlie

Advertisement

Sharing his approach to his colleagues and profession, Gashmeer said that he believes that one cannot win people over by sweet-talking to them but through their work. He said, “once you do your work right, celebrating that one perfect shot together, immensely connects the whole crew." Addressing the rumours, Gashmeer said that speculations about him quitting the show, him having creative differences, or being the person that he is in real life, makes no difference at all. “All of these rumours go right out of the door in that case," said Gashmeer.

The actor told the national daily that nobody cares about the rumours if they work efficiently since that is all that matters. Gashmeer said that he is aware of a lot of fake news making the rounds, but he stressed on the fact that his entire universe revolves around him and his work and that is all he will ever care for. The theatre actor who has also worked in Marathi cinema told the publication that the people around him do not engage him in such gossip since they know that he hardly ever pays attention to such things.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.