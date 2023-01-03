Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump for 1st Time in Strapless Dress; Zaid Darbar Has Best Reaction

Actress Gauahar Khan is all set to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first baby with husband Zaid Darbar. The Bollywood diva on Monday showed off her baby bump for the first time as she posted a gorgeous set of photos of herself from Goa.

Gauahar took to her Instagram account to share two pictures of herself cradling her baby bump. She looked stunning and radiated pregnancy glow in a white strapless dress. Sharing the images, Gauahar wrote, “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah (There is no power nor strength except by Allah the Lofty, the Great)!"

Zaid was quick to like the pictures and commented “beautiful" on the post. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, “2023 will be super blessed." Teejay Sidhu said, “Oh wow, G!!! Such amazing news!! Get ready for the most amazing adventure of your life!! Love and blessings to you, sweethearts."

Gauahar Khan took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on December 20. If a report in E-times is to be believed, Begum Jaan actress is five months pregnant and her baby is due in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, also expressed happiness about becoming ‘dada’ in a recent interview and shared that it is the most ‘joyous’ occasion in his life. “I am extremely happy that Gauahar and Zaid are going to become parents and I will be a grandfather for the first time. Main dada banne wala hoon and this will be the most joyous occasion in our lives. I pray for a healthy baby… aur uska naseeb bulund ho. Everyone works hard, but blessings and dua are most important to have a good life, so I want my grandchild to have a life, which is blessed," he told E-times.

