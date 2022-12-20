Gauahar Khan Is Pregnant! Former Bigg Boss Winner Confirms She, Zaid Darbar Expecting First Baby

Gauahar Khan is pregnant! The actress took to her Instagram and revealed that she and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first baby together. She shared the news with an adorable animated video of the couple riding on a bike with a side car filled with toys.

“Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too," she wrote, sharing the happy news. Check out the post below:

The couple’s happy news was welcomed with love from friends. Kishwer M Rai declared that she already knew she was pregnant based on her posts. “I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys," she said.

Fans also joined in to shower the couple with congratulatory messages. “Mashallah Mashallah congratulations Z and G so happyyyyyy," a fan commented. “So happy to hear this news… Mabrook Mabrook Alf Mabrook!!! May Allah swt shower His blessings upon your family!" added another. “OMG!!! Congratulations!! Super happy to hear this!" a third fan said. “Yayyyy yayyyyy congratulations G and zaid! Best best news ever," a fan rejoiced.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral at the time. Zaid had first seen her in July last year at a supermarket. However, she didn’t pay any attention to him despite his multiple attempts to make her notice him.

In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan said, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits."

News18 congratulates Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar!

