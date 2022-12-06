Gauahar Khan Posts Glimpses of Blissful Vacay With Hubby Zaid Darbar In Goa; Fans Are All Hearts

Be it the regular followers of TV reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, or making her sensational screen presence felt in the song ‘Chokra Jawaan’, ‘Jhallah Wallah’ as part of the film ‘Ishaqzaade’, or sharing screen space with Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan in films like ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Begum Jaan’ and in the web series ‘Tandav’ and her film ’14 Phere’ - Gauahar has done it all.

The actress mostly grabs headlines for representing her unfiltered views on social and personal life too. The actress who is married to Zaid Darbad often treats her fans to adorable glimpses from their outings. Maintaining the trajectory, the actress took to Instagram on

Wednesday and treated fans to a couple of stunning pictures from their blissful vacation in Goa.

In the pics, we see Gauahar and Zaid twinning in white as she wore a cold shoulder long dress, on the other hand, Zaid dressed up in cool casuals - white shirt and green shorts. The adorable couple look happy as they enjoyed their vacay at the mesmerising location. We see them posing amid lush green plants and an open sky and the pics are making us wanting to pack our bags and leave for a vacation.

Taking to the captions, Gauahar wrote, “Sukoon mila ♥️."

Their fans were quick to drop lovable comments on the post. While one fan commented,"Masha Allah❤️😍," another wrote, “mazing as always stay blessed 😍❤️❤️❤️." A thrid social media user commented, “Superb😍😍" Several others dropped red heart emoticons as they loved the pics.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. Zaid had first seen her in July last year at a supermarket. However, she didn’t pay any attention to him despite his multiple attempts to make her notice him.

In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan said, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits."

