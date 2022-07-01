Gauahar Khan Recalls Auditioning for Slumdog Millionaire, Was Rejected by Danny Boyle for Her ‘Face’

Gauahar Khan has been a known name in TV, Bollywood and has ventured into OTT as well. She has been a part of some of the most loved projects- be it Rocket Singh, or Begum Jaan or Taandav. But did you know that the actress had even auditioned for Daany Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire? In fact, she had cleared out 5 rounds of audition, and in a recent interview she has revealed why she lost out on the project.

Talking to Film Companion, Gauahar revealed, “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round he said ‘you’re a fantastic actor, are you sure you’re trained in India?’ At that time, I had hardly an experience, and I said ‘I’ve trained in India’. He said, ‘you speak like an actor who is from out of India, not from India, so how do you have this experience?’ I said ‘sir I don’t know, I just try and do it every single day’. He said ‘you are such a fab actor but somehow I won’t be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can’t place you in a Slumdog Millionaire with your face. I said, ‘I can be in a slum’."

She also revealed how director Shimit Amin insisted on making her less pretty for Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Gauahar said, “In Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year the endeavour was to make me not so good-looking. Shimit Sir would say put more pink colour on her eyes and cheeks, and put more jarring lipstick on her, because that was the look, the character. She was not meant to look super good-looking… Shimit Sir would still say ‘she’s still looking too pretty, put more make-up on her’."

The actress was recently seen in films like 14 Phere and the OTT series The Bestseller opposite Arjan Bajwa.

