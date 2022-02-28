Gauahar Khan Recalls Time When She and Shibani Dandekar Were Crushing on Farhan Akhtar

After dating for a long period, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now husband and wife. The two had met on the sets of a reality show in 2015 titled I Can Do That, and the love story has been no less than a fairy tale. Gauahar Khan was also one of the contestants on the show, and in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she and Shibani were crushing on Farhan back when he was hosting the show. Gauahar told Hindustan Times that during the reality show, everybody was crushing on Farhan as they were completely smitten by him. However, the actor said that she wasn't aware that the two started dating after the show. Gauahar recalled that she and Shibani used to talk about how “good-looking" and what an “amazing" person he was.

Talking about their relationship, Gauahar said that when she got to know about Farhan and Shibani being together, she was very happy. She said, “They look good together. I think if you are meant to be together, you vibe, and I guess they vibed to a level where today, they are married! They look amazing and happy together.”

Farhan and Shibani exchanged their wedding vows on February 19, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding festivities and post-wedding parties went on for a couple of days, and the newlyweds are making sure to enjoy and cherish each moment.

Treating fans to some gorgeous clicks from their wedding, Farhan made a heartfelt post that will leave you in awe.

The actor-producer shared that a few days ago, he and Shibani celebrated their union and are deeply grateful to all those who did respect their need for privacy on the day. Farhan stated that the celebration, however, was incomplete without sharing some precious moments with his fans and seeking their blessings as the couple begin their journey across the skies of time, together.

